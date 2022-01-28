Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly against Covid vaccine mandate: This is not safe

Evangeline Lilly is drawing flak for her stance on Covid vaccine as she said that she stands in opposition to government-mandated vaccine policies.

The ‘Lost’ actress who is also known for her role as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in MCU franchise confirmed on social media that she will be attending a protest organised in Washington DC over the weekend in support of “bodily sovereignty”.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society…under any threat whatsoever,” Evangeline Lilly wrote in a post she shared on Instagram.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today,” she added.

The actress had made headlines over the same issue when she refused to practice social distance and quarantine. In March 2020, she said, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices.” The actress faced backlash and eventually apologised.