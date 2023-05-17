Martin Scorsese defends Killers of the Flower Moon's hefty runtime: 'It’s a commitment'
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese faces criticism for the length of his movies, including his latest work, The Irishman, which ran for 209 minutes. Despite their extended duration, Scorsese's films have earned acclaim and solidified his status in Hollywood. His upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is 206 minutes long and once again the director is asked to defend the hefty runtime.
Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers cinema has ever seen but there is a persisting belief among some that his movies are too long. His last film, The Irishman, clocked 209 minutes, the highest for him. But even other movies he has directed like Gangs of New York (168 mins), The Aviator (170 mins), Casino (178 minutes), Goodfellas (145 mins), and more are longer than your usual fare. That is, of course, because Scorsese has always tried to carve his own path and the acclaim he has received and the stature that he has enjoyed in Hollywood for decades is a testament to the fact that even as long as his movies are, they are damn good. His upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon clocks 206 minutes, just short of The Irishman.
Also Read: Explained | Osage Indian Murders that inspired Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon
While he does not need to, Scorsese finds himself once again having to defend the hefty runtime of his film. While speaking to Deadline, he said, "The risk is there, showing in a theater in the first place. But the risk for this subject matter, and then for running time. It’s a commitment. I know I could sit down and watch a film for three or four hours in a theatre, or certainly five or six hours at home. Now, come on. I say to the audience out there, if there is an audience for this kind of thing, 'Make a commitment. Your life might be enriched. This is a different kind of picture; I really think it is. Well, I’ve given it to you, so hey, commit to going to a theater to see this.'"
"Spending the evening, or the afternoon with this picture, with this story, with these people, with this world that reflects on the world we are in today, more so than we might realise," he added.
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on journalist David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name. It is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
With a budget of $200 million, the film boasts of an impressive cast, including frequent collaborators of Scorsese such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Joining them are Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow, among other notable actors.
After its Cannes premiere on May 20, Killers of the Flower Moon will release in select cinemas on October 6. It will then get a wider release on October 20. At one point, it will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.
