Martin Scorsese defends Killers of the Flower Moon's hefty runtime: 'It’s a commitment'

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers cinema has ever seen but there is a persisting belief among some that his movies are too long. His last film, The Irishman, clocked 209 minutes, the highest for him. But even other movies he has directed like Gangs of New York (168 mins), The Aviator (170 mins), Casino (178 minutes), Goodfellas (145 mins), and more are longer than your usual fare. That is, of course, because Scorsese has always tried to carve his own path and the acclaim he has received and the stature that he has enjoyed in Hollywood for decades is a testament to the fact that even as long as his movies are, they are damn good. His upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon clocks 206 minutes, just short of The Irishman.

While he does not need to, Scorsese finds himself once again having to defend the hefty runtime of his film. While speaking to Deadline, he said, "The risk is there, showing in a theater in the first place. But the risk for this subject matter, and then for running time. It’s a commitment. I know I could sit down and watch a film for three or four hours in a theatre, or certainly five or six hours at home. Now, come on. I say to the audience out there, if there is an audience for this kind of thing, 'Make a commitment. Your life might be enriched. This is a different kind of picture; I really think it is. Well, I’ve given it to you, so hey, commit to going to a theater to see this.'"

"Spending the evening, or the afternoon with this picture, with this story, with these people, with this world that reflects on the world we are in today, more so than we might realise," he added.