Leonardo DiCaprio in a never-seen-before look from Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ first official posters made their way on the internet Monday and we can’t help but wonder what’s on Leonardo DiCaprio’s mind as he looks intently at something while Lily Gladstone looks at him warmly.

The first look from the upcoming crime-drama was released by AppleTV. Lily Gladstone can be seen sitting with Leonardo DiCaprio on a dining table as he looks unfazed and in his own thoughts.

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming project ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is based on the book of the same name by David Grann. The film revolves around the investigation of a series of murders and killings of wealthy Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s, after oil was discovered on their land.

While Lily Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman and heir to one such fortune, Leonardo DiCaprio dons the role of a white man Ernest Burkhart, nephew of powerful rancher William Hale (Robert De Niro), who wants to acquire his side of Oklahoma.

The couple’s relationship, who fall in love in Oklahoma, forms the backdrop of the movie.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is the sixth collaboration of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. They previously worked together in ‘Gangs of New York’, ‘The Aviator’, ‘The Departed’, ‘Shutter Island’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleau, Cara Jade Myers, Jason Isbell, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and others. Native American actor Lily Gladstone is known for movies like ‘Winter in the Blood’, ‘Certain Women’, and more recently ‘First Cow’.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ went on floors on April 19 after getting delayed for months due to the spread of the coronavirus.

