Kurt Russell collaborates with son Wyatt Russell for Apple TV's 'Godzilla and the Titans' live-action series

American actor father and son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are the latest additions to the cast of AppleTV+ and Legendary’s upcoming live-action television series about Godzilla and the Titans. Variety reported that the Russells will join previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The show is based on the world of Legendary’s growing Monsterverse franchise. The details about the characters and their roles have been kept under wraps for the moment.

The series follows the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco as shown in ‘Godzilla’ (2014) and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. It will explore the family’s journey of buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch, as per Variety.

The untitled series is co-created by Chris Black of ‘Outcast’, ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ and Matt Fraction of ‘Hawkeye’ with both executive producing it and Black also serving as showrunner. ‘Wanda Vision’ director Matt Fraction will direct the first two episodes and executive produce them, while Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures are attached as executive producers, along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho, who owns the Godzilla character, has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

Also Read: 'Liger' trailer out! Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are superb in this high-octane drama

Kurt and Wyatt Russell will mark their first collaboration in the ‘Godzilla’ series, after Wyatt played the role of his father’s younger version in the 1998 film Soldier.

‘F9: The Fast Saga’, Netflix’s ‘Christmas Chronicles’ movies and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, include some of Kurt Russell's most recent works. Speaking of Wyatt Russell, he will be seen in the FX-produced ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ that is streaming on Hulu. He has also appeared in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘The Woman in the Window and Showtime's' and ‘The Good Lord Bird’.

Also Read: Comic-Con 2022: Henry Cavill to make a surprise Superman announcement?