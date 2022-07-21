'Liger' trailer out! Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are superb in this high-octane drama

After much wait, the first trailer of Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' is finally out and fans have much to look forward to. After teasing fans with a nude poster and several short glimpses, the trailer is here and we can say the next blockbuster is on its way to shatter all the box office records. The pan-India film will release on August 25 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



On Thursday, the trailer was launched by the whole cast and crew including Vijay, Ananya Pandey, and Karan Johar in Hyderabad, India.



The two-minute trailer takes us on the wild journey of Vijay and his mother played by Ramya Krishnan. The trailer starts off showing Vijay, who plays an MMA fighter entering the boxing league, A voice-over explains Vijay as a crossbreed - a son of lion and tiger and further shows his journey from scratch to becoming the MMA fighter & representing his country in the fight. Ronit Roy is shown as his coach in the film.



Looking at Vijay's fierce look, we can say the actor has left no stone unturned for this film. He sports a ripped body, and performs kick-ass stunts- making his performance appear top-notch.

The first two-minute of the trailer is gripping, and also gives the first glimpse of boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will make his debut in the Indian film industry with the forthcoming film.



Apart from boxing and mind-blowing stunts, the trailer also takes us to his personal life and week side of Liger, who stammers, his girlfriend played by Ananya cheats on him and his struggles from a tea seller to becoming an MMA legend.



The film is backed by Karan Johar's production company and is directed by Puri Jagannadh.