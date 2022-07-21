Comic-Con 2022: Henry Cavill to make a surprise Superman announcement?

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is almost here. This iteration of the greatest celebration of comics, books, movies, TV shows, and everything else in pop culture on earth marks the return to a fully-fledged event after a pared-down ceremony last year, and no in-person attendance in the 2020 edition.

A Deadline report says that there is a buzz in the air about a possible Superman announcement by English actor Henry Cavill. If true, the announcement is sure to delight the character and actor's fans, who have been waiting for the last five years for the actor to reprise the role. Cavill last played the role of iconic DC superhero in 2017's 'Justice League'. He was also seen last year in the film's director's cut called 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

Also Read: 'Justice League Snyder Cut' movement was driven by bots, says Warner Bros report

He debuted in the role with 2013's Zack Snyder directorial 'Man of Steel'. The film did not impress critics and also was not a huge box office success. While many loved the darker take, others said Superman should be left sunny and wholesome, not complicated and torn about his destiny.

He then played the role in 2016's 'Batman v Superman', in which the superhero clashed with another popular DC superhero, Batman. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman also made her live-action big screen debut. In the end, they took on Doomsday, a resurrected, monstrous General Zod.

'Batman v Superman' fared even worse with critics than 'Man of Steel' despite the presence of DC Trinity. It was a little more commercially successful, but nowhere near up to the mark.

'Justice League' was an out-and-out disaster with a global collection of $650 million on an inflated budget of $350 million.

There is no other information apart from Cavill's rumoured appearance. He may announce a new Superman movie, or perhaps the Snyder Verse may be restored as Snyder fans are hoping, though the chances of the latter happening are almost nil.