Kris Jenner opens up about son Rob's reappearance on KUWTK

After distancing himself from the spotlight for some time, Rob Kardashian made a surprise appearance in the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, recently.



Kris Jenner opened up about how her 33-year-old son is handling his reappearance in an interview with iHeartRadio's podcast. 'He's so good. He's really great.', said the famous mother of the Kardashians.



Rob returned to KUWTK on October 21 during sister Kim's 40th birthday special, which aired on her actual birthdate. Donning a white sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, the Arthur George founder looked right at home on set.



In her iHeartRadio interview, Kris also spoke about how 'great' of a father Rob has been to his three-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32.



Rob and Chyna currently share 50/50 custody of Dream and, as per a court ruling earlier this year, Rob does not have to pay child support to the model.



Currently, Chyna is suing the Kardashian family because she claims they are the reason her and Rob's reality series was canceled by the network.