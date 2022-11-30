Kim Kardashian to receive $200,000 per month from Kanye West as they reach divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have come to a divorce agreement, reported CNN. As per the settlement, West, who in 2021 changed his legal name to Ye, will have to give Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. The former couple will share the joint custody of their children. They have four kids: two daughters, and two sons: North and Chicago are daughters, and Saint and Psalm are sons.

Kim and Kanye's divorce, over 'irreconcilable differences', was finalised in March this year, when Kardashian was declared legally single. She filed for divorce in February 2021. Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022.

Post the divorce, Kanye has engaged in erratic behaviour both online and offline. He has publicly said that he wishes to stay with Kim and that he wants his family back. He also verbally attacked Kim's former boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete's relationship ended in August.

On the work front, Kim was last seen in the Hulu reality television series 'The Kardashians', which serves as a successor to the earlier E! series with a similar format, called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which ran for nearly fourteen years. Similar to KUWTK, 'The Kardashians' also follows the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. Apart from Kim, the series also featured her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner.

Kanye, on the other hand, has been in controversy for his several comments that have been deemed anti-Semitic and pro-white supremacists. In a now-deleted tweet for which he was suspended from Twitter, he had written, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."