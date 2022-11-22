No-show! Kanye West misses divorce deposition with Kim Kardashian

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian just have a few weeks left to reach a settlement in their divorce case before it heads to a trial. However, it seems that the rapper and fashion mogul isn't interested in cooperating in the divorce proceedings with the KKW Beauty owner.

The latest reports claim that the 45-year-old has once again skipped the deposition he was supposed to attend to talk things through. And before the trial, he just has one more chance to meet Kim's attorneys in a deposition, which is now scheduled for November 29.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ye didn't appear at a deposition scheduled for November 16. Due to his absence, the deposition was rescheduled to a later date.

It's unclear why Ye missed the deposition!

Kim first filed for divorce nearly two years ago. A judge has already signed an order, which makes Kim and Kanye legally single, but there are still issues of custody and the division of assets that needs to be resolved.

The former couple can hammer out a settlement agreement before the trial date, i.e. December 14, if both parties cooperate and sit together to discuss what's best for them and their four kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

Kim and Ye tied the know in Florence, Italy in 2014. After their separation, Kim went on to date comedian Pete Davidson, but as per rumours and reports, the two have already broken up.