Kevin Spacey is back! Actor books first Comicon appearance since #MeToo charges

Kevin Spacey has booked himself a Comicon appearance in a first. The actor has largely avoided any public engagement ever since he was named in sexual assault charges and lost a few projects on the way.

Kevin Spacey to make Comicon appearance

Making his comeback into showbiz with baby steps, Kevin has now booked his first comic book convention appearance which is set for February 16-18 at Mad Monster, the con held in Concord, North Carolina.

In a statement, Kevin said, “Amongst the many things that I’ve learned the past handful of years is how much my fans care about me. I know I can’t thank each one of them individually, but this is a great step towards doing just that.”

Organisers of the event have announced that Kevin Spacey will be present with guests to sign autographs and pose for photos. His autographs can also be bought by those not present at the venue.

Back after a break

The Oscar-winning actor left the entertainment world and paused after his name cropped up in several #MeToo charges as he was accused of sexually assaulting young boys. He was named in several cases of sexual assault as he engaged with them in late 2017. He was subsequently fired from House of Cards by Netflix. He also lost on the film All the Money in the World in which maker Ridley Scott had to reshoot with Christopher Plummer for his scenes in the film.

As for Comicon, Kevin is relevant since he starred in the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, the cult crime drama that resonates with corners of the comic con crowd, and in American Beauty (1999).