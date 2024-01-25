Halle Berry's The Mothership hits roadblock, Netflix shelves it for THIS reason

Halle Berry’s sci-fi film The Mothership planned with Netflix does not have a go-ahead anymore as the OTT giant has pulled the plug on it. The OTT giant announced that it will no longer release Halle Berry’s sci-fi film The Mothership even though it's currently in its production stage.

A major portion of the filming is already through but it still needs extensive reshoots to complete the film. Netflix decided not to go over budget and commit to those reshoots. They have instead shelved the film.

The Mothership was to star Halle Berry as a woman who discovers an extraterrestrial object in her home one year after the disappearance of her husband. Matthew Charman wrote and directed The Mothership as his feature directorial debut.

In addition to Halle Berry, the film also stars Molly Parker, John Ortiz, and Omari Hardwick.

This is not a new concept for OTT giants and studios since most recently, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shelve Batgirl in 2022. The DC film had already completed shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max. The company also shelved the animated feature Coyote vs. Acme late last year.

Meanwhile, The Mothership had backing from MRC, the company behind last year’s Netflix Sundance acquisition Fair Play. Halle Berry and Danny Stillman executive produced The Mothership, with Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik acting as producers.