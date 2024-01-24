Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt share frame with Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg and others at Joy Awards

Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were seen posing for a group photo during the Joy Awards in Riyadh Saudi Arabia with other legendary names from the entertainment world. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt posed for a group photo that also featured Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins, and Mark Wahlberg among others. The two actors were invited by Turki Al Al Shikh to attend the award ceremony. This was Salman's his second time at the event, following his visit to the ceremony in 2022, where he was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

On his recent visit to the Joy Awards superstar presented the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actress Essad Younes, who is also a Producer, Writer, and TV Personality.

Following the completion of the prestigious award ceremony, the members presented there clicked a picture together. Salman Khan shared the picture on his social media as well from the event as did Alia.