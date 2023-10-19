Hollywood A-listers want SAG-AFTRA to resolve issues to end strike

Looks like the Hollywood actors are missing returning to work as a group of A-listers is adding pressure on SAG-AFTRA leadership to resolve the actors strike. The strike has been on for 98 days now. This group of A-listers from Hollywood includes George Clooney, Tyler Perry, Scarlett Johansson, and others. The stars were a part of a Zoom meeting that they held with the president of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s executive director.

This meeting was initially just called one as being “supportive” of the strike, the actors, however, also nudged the organisation to solve all issues so that people can go back to work and resume productions of all things that have come to a standstill. The actors represent significant discontent within the guild that talks have broken down, and are looking for a path to restart negotiations and end the strike.

Reports suggest that this group of actors which also includes Emma Stone and Ben Affleck, have gone one step ahead and given a “presentation” to Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland. The leaders listened and were expected to meet with the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee on Wednesday afternoon before delivering a response.

As reports started surfacing that the actors were nudging SAG-AFTRA union to resolve their issues, the union issued a statement. “We meet with members of all profiles every day and we won’t be commenting on those private conversations,” the union said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers suspended talks on October 11, after declaring that the two sides are too far apart and that continued negotiations at that point would not be productive. The biggest roadblock is SAG-AFTRA’s demand for a new form of streaming residual, which would come on top of the residuals that actors already earn on streaming shows.

