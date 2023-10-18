Britney Spears: The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood

Britney Spears is telling her life story in her own words and she is in no mood to refrain from divulging horrid details. In an interview with PEOPLE, Britney Spears gave us explosive details of what to expect from her memoir, The Woman in Me. Her memoir is slated to release on October 24.

Among the first things that she revealed was how she aborted a child when she dating Justin Timberlake and she got pregnant. When she discussed it with Justin, he told her that he didn’t want to be a father, hence she didn’t find the courage to carry on the pregnancy. Now, she is speaking about conservatorship – a legal process put in place in which she couldn’t make financial and medical decisions for herself. The conservatorship ended after a 13-year term and the pop star was given back power over things that concern her in November 2021.

Britney Spears said, “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

Speaking about the memoir, Britney said that it was hard to revisit dark moments in her life, including “not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don’t even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love.”

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, and made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” she added. Here's where you can pre-order the memoir

Spears also wrote of the “soul-crushing” years when she lacked personal autonomy, writing that she felt “like a shadow of myself.” “This is what’s hard to explain, how quickly I could vacillate between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman, because of the way they had robbed me of my freedom. There was no way to behave like an adult since they wouldn’t treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in — only my world didn’t allow me to be an adult.”

