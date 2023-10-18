Here's how you can pre-order Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me

With barely days left for Britney Spears’ memoir to make its way to the shelves, here’s a guide on how you can pre-order and cut back on the queue. The pop star’s first-ever memoir is called The Woman in Me and it will be published on October 24, 2023.

The memoir is available for pre-order now at Amazon and at Bookshop.

As per Britney Spears, the memoir will reveal "for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir "illuminates the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Britney said, “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life. It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out. And my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

Britney Spears first announced her plans to write a book in February 2022. Her written memoir, The Woman in Me will accompany an audiobook with an introduction by Spears.

