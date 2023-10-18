Britney Spears aborted baby with Justin Timberlake because he 'didn't want to be a father'

Britney Spears is back to doing what she does best – revealing things that no one anticipated. Ahead of the release of her memoir, Britney opened up about one time she underwent abortion because her beau at the time didn’t want to be a father. Britney Spears was talking about Justin Timberlake. The two dated for a brief period before they parted ways.

Ahead of her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me”, Britney said that she became pregnant once while dating Justin Timberlake. She revealed that she underwent an abortion, while not being convinced wholly for the act. She called the pregnancy, a “surprise” but not a “tragedy”.

She wrote, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The decision to undergo an abortion was not an easy one for Spears, who wrote,"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Reflecting on the procedure, Britney said, "To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney Spears is a mother to two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Meanwhile, her memoir is is set to release on October 24.

