Henry Cavill on almost being cast as James Bond: 'They told me I was close'

The career of English actor Henry Cavill was recently given a huge boost when he officially confirmed he is back as Superman. It had been five years since he had last played the role and many had lost hope. But thanks to Dwayne Johnson and Cavill's publicist Dany Garcia, Cavill was brought back, and we know he will appear in future projects, including the sequel to 2013's 'Man of Steel'. Cavill may best be known as Superman to most, but early on in his career, he almost played another iconic cinematic character: James Bond. But sadly he lost the role of Daniel Craig, who left an indelible mark on the fictional British spy through five movies.

It would have been a very different world if Cavill had become Bond. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he revealed how that world almost materialised. He said, "They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option."

"They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel," he admitted. "I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice. It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave me a boost to my career. That was the key element of it," added Cavill.

Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in last year's 'No Time to Die', which released in 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also starred Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. It became a huge commercial success and was also a hit with critics.

Craig's casting had evoked a lot of hue and cry with criticism focussing on his height and so on. But Craig proved the naysayers wrong with an intense, gritty take on Bond that will go down as one of the best James Bond portrayals.