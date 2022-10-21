'Black Adam' post-credit scene explained: Here's what it means for DCEU's future

Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam' is finally out in the wild, and while the critical reception is mixed, fans of comic-book movies themselves love it. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a score of 44 per cent among critics and 89 per cent among audiences. In this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson portrays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in a fictional Middle-Eastern nation 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first.

The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the script.

While the film itself has given the fans a lot to talk about, the film's post-credit scene is bound to start a lot of conversation regarding the future of the DC universe. Here is everything you need to know about the scene here.

Needless to say, if you are yet to see the movie, perhaps watch it and then come back to read this piece.

SPOILERS AHEAD

What happens in 'Black Adam'?

In 'Black Adam', the titular antihero comes in conflict with the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that predated Justice League in DC Comics. Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan star as members of the Justice Society Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively.

Eventually, Black Adam and the JSA halt hostilities after the former realises that he is a danger to the very existence of the world. They take on the common villain together called Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari) who has demonic powers, and defeat him. Doctor Fate, however, dies.

Black Adam stays at Kahndaq, not to rule it, but as a protector. The movie ends.

What happens in the post-credit scene of 'Black Adam'?

Here is where it gets interesting. The post-credit scene goes on for barely a few seconds, but it led to explosive cheers and whoops in the theatre where I saw the movie.

We see Black Adam being contacted by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who warns him that if he ever gets out of line, she will send entities to stop him. Black Adam responds that no one on this planet can stop him, to which Waller says she will send someone not from this planet. Adam, nonchalantly, destroys the device on which Waller is sending the message. But then, from the mist, comes none other than Superman, and yes, this time we see it really is Henry Cavill and not Superman's torso that we saw in 'Shazam!'. He says it has been a long time since the world was so afraid of a man (Black Adam) and adds that they need to talk.

Why is the return of Henry Cavill's Superman so important?

Cavill has been away from the character of Superman since 2017's 'Justice League'. He did return in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' but that was a new cut of the same movie. After 'Justice League' failed at the box office, Warner Bros resctructed DC Films leadership and the DC Extended Universe as we know it ceased to exist. While a few film franchise spinoffs from 'Justice League' continued like 'Wonder Woman', 'Aquaman', and 'The Flash', Superman and Batman were rumoured to be rebooted. There is already a new Batman (Robert Pattinson), although it is in its own cinematic universe, and a new Superman (which is still in development).

So it felt more and more unlikely that Cavill will come back as the Last Son of Krypton.

And yet, here we are. There are reports that the long-gestating sequel to 'Man of Steel' may be in development, with writers and directors like Christopher McQuarrie being in consideration.

Meanwhile, Johnson has said that he plans to make a Black Adam vs Superman movie. It should be interesting whether they would be the same or different movies.

Does Superman's return mean the Justice League is back?

We do not know for sure. The members of the superhero team are still here, with 'The Flash' and sequels in 'Wonder Woman' and 'Aquaman' franchises in various stages of development, so it may be feasible. Warner Bros Discovery's CEO David Zaslav has said that he has a 10-year plan for the DC film universe, and is looking for a Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios and the architect of Marvel Cinematic Universe) equivalent who can do the same for DC.

"We have done a reset. We’ve structured the business. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horne and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think we could build a long-term, much more sustainable growth business out of DC, and as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality," Zaslav had said during the Warner Bros. Investors Call.

Let's see what the future holds.

