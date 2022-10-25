'The dawn of hope renewed': Henry Cavill officially confirms he will don Superman's red cape again

Henry Cavill's Superman will fly again. After five long years, we finally have official confirmation of the actor coming back to don the red cape. In the post-credits scene of 'Black Adam', Dwayne Johnson's antihero comes across none other than the Last Son of Krypton, who says it has been a long time since somebody made the world this afraid and that they should talk. It is hinted by not conclusively shown that Supes is being sent by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Since the appearance of Superman was a spoiler, Cavill waited a few days before confirming. He shared a video on Instagram and said that this was a "very small" taste of what's to come.

"A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," the caption read.

In the video Cavill, who was last seen as the Man of Steel in 2017's 'Justice League', says that he wanted to make it official that he is back as Superman. "There is a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to it in time. I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and for your patience.”

Ever since 'Justice League' bombed at the box office (a little more than $650 million in box office returns on a budget of $350 million including marketing and promotion), the fate of Cavill's Superman had been in doubt, though he had repeatedly insisted that the role was still his and he had a lot more to do with the character.

Cavill also appeared in the role in 2021's 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', directors' cut of 'Justice League', though there was no new footage of him. Johnson has been teasing a duel or at least an interaction between Black Adam and Superman for a long time, and the two share a same agent Dany Garcia. So many believe Johnson should be credited for bringing back Cavill.

Johnson has earlier said that the previous regime at Warner Bros was not fond of Cavill's version of the character, but after David Zaslav took over the new entity called Warner Bros Discovery, the door was opened for the English actor coming back to the DC universe.

While the Cavill Superman is back we have no idea whether there will be a (or more) solo Superman movie or he will play supporting roles in other DC movies. Either way, it is a win for the fans of this version of the most iconic superhero. While the films in which Cavill starred as the superhero have received mixed to negative reception, it is universally agreed that Cavill is a solid superman.

Cavill debuted in the role with 2013's 'Man of Steel', directed by Zack Snyder. Apart from 'Justice League', he also appeared opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in 2016's 'Batman v Superman'.



