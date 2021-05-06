Henry Cavill gets cute birthday wish from girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Superman Henry Cavill is getting a sweet birthday wish from his new love Natalie Viscuso.



On his birthday May 5, his girlfriend Viscuso shared a rare snap with her love as she wished him a happy birthday. Viscuso took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture in which both of them can be seen posing in front of the stunning city view, with their face mask on: 'Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy'.

The cute wish comes after 'The Witcher' star made his relationship with Natalie official on Instagram. Cavill took to Instagram to introduce the world to his love, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote.

In the picture, both can be seen playing chess and Cavill simply gazing at her love Natalie .



''Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?'' she captioned.



Cavill was previously linked to Kaley Cuoco in 2013. They however dated for only a couple of weeks. He then dated stunt double Lucy Cork in 2018 and parted ways after a year of being together.

On the work front, He was most recently seen in ‘ Zack Snyder Justice League’ as he reprised his famous role of Superman and is also reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia in 'The Witcher' S2.