'Great Expectations' first look images: Olivia Colman becomes Miss Havisham

First look images from Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman's limited television series 'Great Expectations' are here. The much-anticipated BBC and FX series comes from writer-producer Steven Knight, who is also behind noted small screen productions like 'Peaky Blinders', 'See' and 'Taboo'. Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Dickens, widely considered one of the greatest writers in the English language, the series also stars Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Matt Berry. Whitehead portrays the main character of the novel, Pip. Brune-Franklin plays Estella and Harris is Magwitch.

First look at Olivia Colman in her upcoming series ‘GREAT EXPECTATIONS’! pic.twitter.com/0r8SSlFA7h — Olivia Colman Source (@colmansource) July 12, 2022 ×

You can see the images above. The characters of other actors are currently under wraps. 'Great Expectations' was Dickens' thirteenth novel and is believed by most readers to be his best work. Set in Kent and London in the mid-19th century, the coming-of-age and bildungsroman story is saturated with grim themes like poverty, classism, moral corruption, imperialism, and so on.

Also Read: 'The Gray Man' clip: Dhanush takes on Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas alone. Watch

In an official statement, Knight had earlier said about doing the series. He said, “I chose ‘Great Expectations’ as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me.”

The series counts Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, others as its executive producers.

Great Expectations does not have a premiere date yet.

