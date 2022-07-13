'The Gray Man' clip: Dhanush takes on Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas alone. Watch

Tamil superstar Dhanush has gone international. After starring in Ken Scott's 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', he will soon be seen in 'Avengers: Endgame' Joe and Anthony Russo's globetrotting action-thriller 'The Gray Man' alongside Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Netflix film stars Dhanush in the role of Avik San, who has been described as a 'lethal force' and appears to be after Court Gentry or Sierra Six. Sierra Six is Goslin's rogue CIA mercenary who is hunted by intelligence agency operatives after he learns of dark secrets about CIA that it would prefer to keep secrets. Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton also star.

Watch 'The Gray Man' promo here.

A promo from the movie shows Dhanush's character taking on both Sierra Six and Ana de Armas' character Dani Miranda at the same time. The brutal action scene begins with Sierra Six and Miranda looking at a map and discussing the whereabouts of a woman. Sierra Six says they need a ride, and Avik lunges out of the curtains and tries to stab him. Sierra Six dodges just in time by his right hand and gets it impaled. Miranda comes to his rescue and Avik fights both of them at the same time, parrying their jabs and punches simultaneously.

How does 'The Gray Man' scene end?

The scene ends without any resolution and we are eager to see what happens next. In India, Netflix's marketing and promotional campaign is not surprisingly centred around Dhanush's presence in the film, but it remains to be seen how important his character is in the film. Earlier, studios have teased Indian actors in Hollywood movies, only for the role to be rather small.

The Russo Brothers shared the clip on their Twitter handle and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we give you… Dhanush. #TheGrayMan."

'The Gray Man' is reportedly the most expensive Netflix film with a budget of $200 million. It arrives in select theatres on July 16 and on Netflix on July 22.