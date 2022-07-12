'The Gray Man' first reactions: Critics call Dhanush 'ruthless & sharp', the film not so much

The first critical reactions to the upcoming Netflix film 'The Gray Man' have surfaced online. The action-thriller is directed by the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame', Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, and India's own Dhanush. Gosling plays the role of Sierra Six, CIA operative who learns about the dark secrets of the intelligence service and becomes the target of a former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) as well as other international assassins on CIA pay. Dhanush's character Avik San is an Indian mercenary.

When the CIA's most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes a primary target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins.

Here are some of the early reactions the film has received.

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier wrote, "The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious. Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it’s a little obvious but never boring."

New York Times' Kyle Buchanan wrote, "THE GRAY MAN is Netflix’s emptiest star vehicle yet. If DALL•E simulations cost $200 million this is exactly what they would produce."

IndieWire's David Ehrlich wrote, "THE GRAY MAN is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy rejects shouting brainless shit like "make him dead" between bland action scenes in beautiful locations, all of which leads to the most hilariously stupid bad guy backstory reveal i've ever seen. almost made me nostalgic for Red Notice."

Variety's Courtney Howard wrote, ".@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp."

