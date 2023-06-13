Golden Globes change hands as Hollywood Foreign Press Association shuts down

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation behind the annual Golden Globe awards (also called Golden Globes), is no more. This comes after a series of seemingly never-ending scandals involving the HFPA, including a 2021 Los Angeles Times expose that revealed, among other things, that HFPA did not have a single black member. As the name suggests, HFPA was mostly made up of overseas journalists and photographers on the entertainment beat in different media like newspapers, magazines, books, radio, and TV broadcasting. You would think with journalists from so many countries, HFPA is likely a pretty diverse organisation. But for a long time, accusations of racism, coteries blocking the entry of journos outside the 'circle', bribery from studios in exchange for awards, lack of transparency, and more stalked HFPA.

Who bought the Golden Globes?

Eldridge Industries, owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, and Dick Clark Productions, a subsidiary of Penske Media, have agreed to purchase the HFPA's Golden Globe assets for an undisclosed amount, reported the New York Times. The proceeds from the sale will go to a new nonprofit entity called the Golden Globe Foundation, which will carry on the HFPA's philanthropic endeavours.