Gigi Hadid's Israel-Hamas war Instagram post upsets the State of Israel

Gigi Hadid’s post has caught the attention of the State of Israel after she posted on the Israel-Hamas war on her social media profile. On Instagram, Gigi wrote, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

In response, the State of Israel said, “Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

Then matching the graphic that Gigi shared on Instagram, the State of Israel shared, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

They again shared an image of a bloodied floor with children’s toys and wrote to Gigi Hadid: “If you don’t condemn this your words mean nothing.”

Meanwhile, the Hadid sisters have always been vocal about their support for Palestine as they have their familial roots from the country. Last week, on Instagram, Gigi had written a lengthy post asking for the occupation of Palestine to get over. She wrote, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children.”

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorising of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) × “If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of So many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

