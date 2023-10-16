Fauda actor Rona Lee Shimon condemns Hamas' attack, says 'will do everything' for Israel

The situation in Israel and Gaza continues to get horrific. Amidst this, Israeli actor Rona-Lee Shimon, well-known for her role in the Netflix popular show Fauda, has spoken out and strongly condemned Hamas' attack on her country.



In her recent interview with ANI, Shimon said that she ''will do everything to ensure Israel's victory." Further, Shimon went on to praise India for its constant support of Israel amid the tense situation.

"Honestly. I feel grateful to have an ally, a beautiful ally like India. India is one of my favourite places on Earth. I love its people. I can really understand why the first thing that you guys did was condemn the horrible action of October 7th in Israel. I would expect nothing less, but I want to say with utmost gratefulness in my heart. I think it's the best thing that you guys can do for us is condemn this horrible terror and stand by your side."

Calling Hamas the most ''horrific atrocities ever in the history of my people,'' the 40-year-old actor spoke about all the hostages held by the Palestinians. #WATCH | Tel Aviv: On Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli actor Rona-Lee Shimon who is known primarily for her leading role in Fauda, says, " Every citizen in Israel is supporting the cause of bringing hostages back. We are doing everything in our power to bring them back. what… pic.twitter.com/KMJ5mgiGbz — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023 × "I think first of all me and everyone I know in Israel, every civilian, every citizen of Israel is now supporting the cause of first of all, bringing the hostages back. We are doing everything in our power to bring them back. What happened eight days ago is one of the most horrific atrocities ever in the history of my people," the 40-year-old actor said.

"We are supporting the army. We're taking care of our army. We are in the middle of a war. It's going to be even more bad for a lot, a lot of human lives, but we are going to prevail. We are getting ready and the first thing that we're doing is bringing our hostages back," she added.

When asked if she believes that Hamas will release the hostages. The actress said, "I don't. I really hope so. So, I think that this is what every nation on planet Earth should intervene and do everything in their power to bring our people back."

She added further, "They have people, not just Israelis, not just Jewish people. They're holding people from 36 countries from around the world. The global community must unite to bring these hostages home.''

Last week, Israel claimed that at least 120 people were taken hostage when Hamas' unprecedented attacks against Israel on Oct 7.

Before Rona, actors Idan Amedi and Lior Raz, best known for their roles in the hit series Fauda, have spoken out in support of their country. Both actors have joined the Israeli Defense Forces to defend their country.



Idan Amedi issued an emotional video message where he talked about the decision to join the forces.

Amedi, who acted as an undercover man in Fauda, said, "As you can see, I am in slightly different attire today. This is not a scene from Fauda; this is real life".

Meanwhile, Raz, who played the role of Doron Kabilio has joined the fight against Hamas. Raz joined a group of volunteers 'Brothers in Arms'.

