LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticised the recent Hamas attack on Israel, but his remarks were later removed. The comments were published by WAFA on its website, which came during a phone call between Abbas and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. WAFA on its website said that the two leaders discussed Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The original WAFA report on Abbas' call included the line: "The president also stressed that Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, and the policies, programs and decisions of the (Palestine Liberation Organization) represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative."

Several hours later, the phrase was adjusted to read: "The president also stressed that the policies, programs, and decisions of the PLO represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative, and not the policies of any other organization."