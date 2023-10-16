LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake'
Story highlights
What's the latest: The United States President Joe Biden said deploying US troops in Israel is not necessary and he also said that he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war. While speaking during an interview with "60 Minutes," Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state.
Death toll: The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. In retaliation, Israel launched attacks, which reportedly killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza.
Stay with WION to get the latest updates as we continue our ground reporting on the Israel-Hamas war
recommended stories
recommended stories
An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has been under intense Israeli bombing, which was a retaliation to the militant group's attack that killed at least 1,300 people on Oct 7.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticised the recent Hamas attack on Israel, but his remarks were later removed. The comments were published by WAFA on its website, which came during a phone call between Abbas and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. WAFA on its website said that the two leaders discussed Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
The original WAFA report on Abbas' call included the line: "The president also stressed that Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, and the policies, programs and decisions of the (Palestine Liberation Organization) represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative."
Several hours later, the phrase was adjusted to read: "The president also stressed that the policies, programs, and decisions of the PLO represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative, and not the policies of any other organization."
Palestinian humanitarian official said Sunday (Oct 15) that hospitals in Gaza are facing imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel amid incessant Israeli attacks.
While speaking to CNN in the West Bank, Palestinian Red Crescent Director General Marwan Jilani said that food, water, medicine, and fuel are in critically short supply.
Jilani said, "Vast destruction throughout Gaza is immense. We've never seen something like this."
US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday that any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a "big mistake". He also asserted that he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine.
His comments comes amid Israeli troops possible ground invasion in Gaza City, with an aim to finish Hamas as the nation is seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: "I think it'd be a big mistake."
Hamas "don't represent all the Palestinian people," he continued.
But invading and "taking out the extremists" is a "necessary requirement," he added.