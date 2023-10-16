Israel, Hamas deny reports of border ceasefire to open Rafah crossing for aid, foreigners’ exit

The fate of convoy trucks carrying humanitarian aid at the Gaza border with Egypt and evacuation of foreign citizens via the Rafah crossing hangs in balance after both Israel and Hamas denied reports of a temporary ceasefire on Monday (Oct 16). This comes after a Reuters report citing Egyptian sources said a temporary truce was struck but Israel and Hamas have said no deal was in place.

The report emerged following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Cairo and talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. During his visit, Washington’s top diplomat said that the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt “will be open” to send aid into the Palestinian enclave.

“We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, the mechanism by which to get the assistance and to get it to people who need it,” said Washington’s top diplomat in Cairo.

Israel-Hamas deny reports

A report by news agency Reuters citing two Egyptian security sources that a ceasefire which will last for several hours had been agreed to begin at 0600 GMT on Monday to allow for the entrance of aid, as well as limited evacuations of foreign passport holders from Gaza.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office as well as Hamas official Izzat El-Reshiq have since denied these reports. “At the moment there is no ceasefire for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and the exit of foreigners,” said Netanyahu’s office.

Hamas official Izzat El-Reshiq also told Reuters there was no truth to media reports that Rafah was reopening or that there was a ceasefire.

The Egyptian security sources told the news agency that they were perplexed by the Israeli denial after having received confirmations previously.

Israel not cooperating, says Egypt

Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Israel is not cooperating with the delivery of aid into Gaza and evacuations of foreign passport holders via the Rafah crossing.

"There is an urgent need to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza," Shoukry told reporters, adding that talks with Israel had not been fruitful and that the Israeli government "has not taken a position on opening the Rafah crossing from the Gaza side."

Situation at Rafah crossing

Hundreds of tonnes of aid from NGOs and several countries were lined up near the Rafah crossing – the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel – which has been closed since Tuesday (Oct 10).

On Sunday, witnesses told AFP that concrete blocks installed by the Egyptians to fortify the border following Israel’s bombings were still in place indicating that no passage was being considered any time soon.

Egypt has said that the crossing was open but has been made “inoperable” by Israeli strikes on the Palestinian side. The Egyptian presidency, on Sunday, said that it is ramping up efforts to deliver aid to Gaza which has been stuck at the country’s Sinai peninsula.

UN aid chief heads to Middle East

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday he would be travelling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid to Gaza. He and his office were in “deep discussions” with Israel, Egypt and others over the issue, said the UN official.

“I shall be going myself tomorrow to the region to try to help in the negotiations, to try to bear witness and to express solidarity with the extraordinary courage of the many thousands of aid workers who have stayed the course and who are still there helping the people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” Griffiths said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office said Griffiths was planning to be in Cairo on Tuesday (Oct 17) and would travel to other locations in the region over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

