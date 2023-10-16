Data Lab: A 'health disaster' unfolds amid Israel-Hamas war

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to widespread devastation, causing injuries, disabilities, building destruction, and loss of life. Beyond being an international relations crisis, this war is also a public health emergency with far-reaching consequences.

Israelis, Palestinians, and those in conflict zones face challenges such as food and water shortages, mental health stress, and displacement-related health risks. The effects extend beyond war-torn areas to affect people worldwide.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) raised concerns about the Gaza Strip, where vital supplies are running low due to Israel's total blockade following Hamas attacks.

Gaza crisis

Food and water shortages in the region are rapidly edging towards a dire situation. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned of a lack of fuel for hospital generators in Gaza and stranded stocks of aid and medicine. The Israeli military's massive air attacks have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes.

Brian Lander, Deputy Head of Emergencies at WFP, highlighted the worsening conditions for people in Gaza.

He called on Israel and Egypt to create secure corridors for WFP supplies and ensure the safety of UN staff working in the area. Meanwhile, a Palestinian doctor in Gaza voiced concerns about a looming health disaster due to dwindling fuel and medical supplies in hospitals.

In response to the devastating attack by Hamas, Israel imposed a "total blockade," cutting off food supplies and electricity to Gaza. The situation escalated as shops started running out of essential items. Dr. Mohammed Zaqout, Head of the Nasser Medical Complex told Reuters that a lack of power could lead to a "catastrophe", hampering patient treatment.

The United Nations appealed to Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, a densely populated area with 2.3 million residents. Health officials in Gaza resorted to using ice cream freezer trucks to store the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes. The shortage of safe passage and overcrowded cemeteries led to this grim solution.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified, with Israel launching a fierce bombardment in response to Hamas's deadliest attack in decades. The situation has prompted the Israeli military to consider allowing Gazans to evacuate south in anticipation of a ground assault. As a result of Israeli air strikes, more than 2,300 people in Gaza, a quarter of whom are children, have died, and nearly 10,000 others are wounded. Hospitals are struggling with limited supplies and a growing number of casualties. Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, indicating that the Gaza death toll is likely to rise.

Dr Yasser Ali from the Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah shared with Reuters the dire situation in Gaza, where the capacity of morgues is insufficient to accommodate the number of casualties. In Gaza City, preparations are underway to create mass graves due to the large number of unburied bodies.

The conflict's impact extends beyond the immediate battleground, leading to severe humanitarian and public health crises in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.