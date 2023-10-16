UN agency in Palestine accuses Hamas of stealing Gaza aid, then deletes post on X

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, commonly known as the UNRWA, shared a post on X on Monday (Oct 16) accusing Hamas militants of stealing food and medical equipment from its premises in Gaza City. However, the UNRWA deleted the post. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared screenshots of the deleted posts on X.

"UNRWA received reports that yesterday a group of people with trucks purporting to be from the Ministry of Health of the de facto authorities in Gaza, removed fuel and medical equipment from the agency's compound in Gaza City," one of the deleted posts read.

"Our staff were compelled to evacuate UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City on a few hours notice during the night of Friday October 13. Since then, UNRWA has had no access to the compound and no additional details about the removal of the assets," another such post read. Hamas stole fuel and medical equipment from @UNRWA in Gaza.



The amount of fuel stolen is enough to power Gaza’s water desalination facilities for six days.



Hamas does not care about the people of Gaza.



This remains true even if UNRWA deletes its tweets. pic.twitter.com/iHF2P0CFjE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023 × The IDF said that Hamas does not care about Gaza's people, and the fact remained true even after the UNRWA deleted its posts.

Before IDF, Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz shared the deleted posts on X and said, "Hamas is robbing the "humanitarian aid" to the Palestinian people. There's no reason to give them anything until we eliminate Nazi Hamas."

Monday has marked the 10th day of relentless Israeli air strikes on targets in the Palestinian enclave, in retaliation for an October 7 attack by Hamas. Around 1,400 Israelis have been killed so far. On the other hand, Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said around 2,750 people have been killed.

Speaking to the news agency AFP, a top official of the World Health Organization said that the Gaza Strip has only 24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left.

"If aid is not allowed into the besieged territory, doctors will have to "prepare death certificates for their patients," WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari said.

