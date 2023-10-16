Israel-Hamas war: Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian aid to Gaza

The Pakistani government announced on Monday (Oct 14) that it would dispatch humanitarian aid to Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. "In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza," an official statement said. "Government is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant UN agencies, and the Government of Egypt," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that he spoke to his counterparts in Iran, Turkey and Egypt to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Two days back, Foreign Minister Jilani spoke to the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where they discussed the "urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised." 🔊: PR NO. 1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣



Dispatch of Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza pic.twitter.com/O2OB0BOAEL — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 16, 2023 × A day back, the Pakistani foreign minister termed Israel's ongoing actions against Palestinians as genocide. Speaking to reporters, Jilani said, "Certainly, Palestine is a very, very, important issue for us. We will certainly discuss the ongoing situation. There is absolutely no doubt that Israel has committed aggression."

Jilani added Pakistan's position was that Israel must respect UN resolutions which recognised the right of self-determination.

In Pakistan, thousands of people have taken to the streets to show support for the Palestinian people. Rallies are being held under the "Palestine Solidarity Week" from Oct 9 to 15 organized by Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan's prominent religious political party.

So far, protests have erupted across the country under the week-long activity, all in response to the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip after the conflict erupted one week ago. Demonstrators prominently featured images of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Hamas leaders on banners and placards.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE