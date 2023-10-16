Hollywood writers slam WGA for not issuing statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

With the world getting divided over the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, a group of 22 writers is calling out the Writers Guild of America union for not issuing any statement on the issue. These Hollywood writers penned an open letter asking for WGA’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war situation. The writers asked the organisation to condemn the attack on Israel that proved lethal for the country.

SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild of America each issued statements last week condemning the attack. The writers' group, including Eli Roth, Mike Weiss, Amy Chozick, Ellen Rapoport and Seth Fisher issued the letter stating that the WGA had not made a similar statement. They said that while the Writers Guild of America issued statements in support of Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement, they were yet to stand in support of the people of Israel.

What they wrote in the open letter

In their letter, they wrote, “But when terrorists invaded Israel to murder, rape, and kidnap Jews… the Guild stayed silent. It remains the only major Hollywood union to do so.”

“The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people is complex and full of nuance, but the crimes committed on October 7th were simple and cruel,” the letter states. “If we cannot stand up to call it what it is — a monstrous act of barbarity — then we have lost the plot.”

