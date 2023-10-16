Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui and wife stabbed to death

One of the biggest names of Iranian film industries, Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were found dead in their home. Iranian authorities claimed that the 83-year-old filmmaker and wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found with stab injuries in their home.

Considered a veteran, Dariush Mehrjui was considered one of the founders of Iranian new wave cinema.

According to various local reports from Tehran, four people have been identified in connection to the deaths. According to chief justice Hossein Fazeli, Mehrjui had invited his daughter to come over to his home for dinner on Saturday night. When she arrived, she is said to have found the bodies of her parents.

Soon after the news of their death surfaced, industry peers including Iranian actor and director Houman Seyedi took to social media to react to the killings. He called their deaths "terrible and brutal".

Dariush Mehrjui's acclaimed works

As for work, Dariush Mehrjui rose to fame with his 1969 film The Cow, which tells the story about a villager's obsession with the titular animal. His other most notable films include Hamoun, The Pear Tree and Leila - the latter about an infertile woman who encourages her husband to marry for a second time.

