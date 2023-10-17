Israel-Hamas war: Security guard with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour team joins Israel army

As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, a security guard who was a part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour team has now flown back to his home country. He has returned to Israel to fight against Hamas. He decided to fly back home and join the IDF reserves after he saw the deadly attacks on Israeli citizens by Hamas. He left the United States after the first strikes took place.

The news first broke as an Israeli journalist spotted the security guard fighting in the IDF. While the man was born in Kibbutz in Israel, he had been working in America.

It is not clear whether the security guard was employed by Swift or the tour stadium, or how closely he worked with the star. “thanks so much for coming” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0Vjld6hhoE — marley 🩵 (@marleyharper) July 9, 2023 × In a statement to Variety, Taylor Swift’s security guard said, “I got a pretty great life back in the U.S. I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families were being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis.”

Meanwhile, he condemned the attack on Israel and said, “While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!! It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings. They killed and slaughtered families in their beds alongside family’s [sic] pets!!!! And then they burned the houses down!!!! Try to imagine that happening in your own neighbourhood, to your next door neighbours or to a family you know.”

“I’m not only standing here with Israel and actually standing here. I’m standing here with humanity. Don’t be on the wrong side of history!! Don’t stand on the sidelines and say nothing… Stand with Israel, stand with HUMANITY!!!!!”

