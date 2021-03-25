Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan joins Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' as superhero

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has something exciting up his sleeve as the dashing actor has now been roped in for his first role as a superhero.

The actor will now play the role of Dr Fate in DC and New Line’s ‘Black Adam’ feature alongside Dwayne Johnson who will play the titular role in the feature.

Pierce Brosnan’s Dr Fate is also known as Kent Nelson, founding member of the Justice Society who gains superpowers through putting on the magical Helmet of Fate.

Meanwhile, the casting has now been complete with the addition of Brosnan as Black Adam now comprises Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell taking on Cyclone.

‘Black Adam’ follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Dwayne Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions.

‘Black Adam’ is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’.

It’s being produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo.