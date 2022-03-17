'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney to star in Dakota Johnson's 'Madame Web'

Actress Sydney Sweeney has been roped in for Dakota Johnson starrer ‘Madame Web’. Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters made the announcement after first roping in Dakota in the role of their first female superhero.

The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft.

For those unversed, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains.

It is unknown who Sweeney will be playing in the film.

Sydney Sweeney has had an amazing jumpstart to career with HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’. 'Euphoria' only behind 'Game of Thrones' to become most-watched HBO show ever

Meanwhile, she is currently filming Tony Tost’s National Anthem, which also stars Simon Rex and Halsey.