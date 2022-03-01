'Euphoria' only behind 'Game of Thrones' to become most-watched HBO show ever

They’re both from different worlds, different eras and yet they have something in common – ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ – they have both captivated the audience’s attention like ever before.

In the latest TV numbers, HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ has become the second most-watched show since 2004 behind only ‘Game of Thrones’ as per the TV channel.

'Euphoria' led by Zendaya is a teenage show that focuses on the lives of school kids who deal with multiple issues of sexuality, drug addiction, trust and more. The show just wrapped its season 2 with a finale episode this Sunday. According to HBO, 'Euphoria's season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers.

Euphoria series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.