Emily In Paris season 2: Lily Collins' fashionable first looks out!

Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its viewers get what they crave for the most: viral content!



The video-streaming service has shared the first look from the upcoming second season of its controversial hit series 'Emily In Paris' starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper.

From the looks of it, which have also been backed by other media reports, Emily is back in Paris and exploring the city of love dressed like a dream with her friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat).



It is also said that show favourite Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) will be marking his attendance for the second part of the series.

Darren Star, creator of the show, recently talked about the latest season, reportedly saying, "There’s a new love interest for [Emily], there’s a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships. I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn’t get to do first in the first season, because she’s really trying this season."

These Emily in Paris Season 2 first look photos are comin' in haute

For those of you who haven't watched the series yet, 'Emily In Paris' revolves around the titular character Emily as she shifts base to Paris for a new job as a marketing executive.

Emily navigates the new culture that is way too different from her life in Chicago and the people she meets and experiences she has along the journey.