'I Want You Back' sets February 11, 2022 as release date

Release date for Jason Orley’s ‘I Want You Back’ was announced by Amazon Prime Video and it’s February 11, 2022.

The film stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

It also features Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.

Written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, 'I Want You Back' follows Emma and Peter. They thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes' new relationships and win them back.

Peter Safran and John Rickard are producing through The Safran Company with Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company.