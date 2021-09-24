Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh's 'Joji' wins big at Swedish International Film Festival

Malayalam movie ‘Joji’ has won the Best International Film Award at the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad and Basil Joseph, among others in pivotal roles.

Sharing the update with fans, Bhavana Studios, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote, “Good News from Sweden! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021.”

The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan and is written by Syam Pushkaran.

As for the film festival, SIFF is scheduled to take place from October 25 to 31st this year. Upon receiving the submission of films, SIFF started the selection process with the announcement of an eligibility list, followed by the first round of selection and subsequently the list of winners- films that have been selected for screening. Some of the films from the selected lot will be handpicked by the judges in Sweden and streamed before an audience at the physical screening that will take place in October 2021.

Inspired by English novelist William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, Joji premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2021.