Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Super Mario Bros.’, fans love it!

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 24, 2021, 11:25 AM(IST)

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen to feature in new Super Mario movie Photograph:( Instagram )

After the cast was announced on Thursday--Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen--fans of the actors, and the game, have been flooding Twitter with their thoughts and feelings about this latest development.

If are a 90s kid, then you probably know the most famous video game from that era: Super Mario.

So it comes as no surprise that fans have a lot to say about the fact that the game is now being adapted to a film. 

The film is slated to release in theatres during the 2022 holiday season, reports state.

While Pratt and Day will play lead characters Mario and Luigi respectively, Taylor-Joy will be seen as Princess Peach. Seth Rogen, on the other hand, will be playing Donkey Kong, and Black will be the voice for Bowser and Key will be Toad. 


Interestingly, Charles Martinet, who has been the primary (and only) voice behind all the  characters in the video game version, will be appearing in the film as a surprise cameo.

However, 'Super Mario' video game has been adapted for film and television in the past as well. 


In its 1989 series version, wrestler Captain Lou Albano and actor Danny Wells had portrayed Mario and Luigi, titled 'The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'


In 1993 live-action film 'Super Mario Bros.' Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the lead duo.


This time, fans are beaming with joy. Check out their reactions here: 

