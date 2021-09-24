Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Super Mario Bros.’, fans love it!

If are a 90s kid, then you probably know the most famous video game from that era: Super Mario.

So it comes as no surprise that fans have a lot to say about the fact that the game is now being adapted to a film.

Also read: 'All the Light We Cannot See' series green lit at Netflix

After the cast was announced on Thursday--Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen--fans of the actors, and the game, have been flooding Twitter with their thoughts and feelings about this latest development.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021 ×

The film is slated to release in theatres during the 2022 holiday season, reports state.

Also read: Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'

While Pratt and Day will play lead characters Mario and Luigi respectively, Taylor-Joy will be seen as Princess Peach. Seth Rogen, on the other hand, will be playing Donkey Kong, and Black will be the voice for Bowser and Key will be Toad.



Interestingly, Charles Martinet, who has been the primary (and only) voice behind all the characters in the video game version, will be appearing in the film as a surprise cameo.

Also read: Tom Felton, Harry Potter actor, taken to hospital after he collapsed while playing golf



However, 'Super Mario' video game has been adapted for film and television in the past as well.



In its 1989 series version, wrestler Captain Lou Albano and actor Danny Wells had portrayed Mario and Luigi, titled 'The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'



In 1993 live-action film 'Super Mario Bros.' Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the lead duo.



This time, fans are beaming with joy. Check out their reactions here:

Wow that new Mario movie sure looks interesting- pic.twitter.com/rdiQKytpQV — Your Local Vampire 🦇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@VampyrOfSwords) September 23, 2021 ×

So uhhh about that Mario movie voice cast pic.twitter.com/fmEIyi5E1k — Fake AVGN Thumbnails (@FakeAVGN) September 23, 2021 ×

this is what super mario movie is gonna sound like pic.twitter.com/OAULeLEyfb — Ghob-swag-a (@Ghobsmacka) September 23, 2021 ×

The only casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolute sense to me is Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. pic.twitter.com/spiSkVBP0P — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 23, 2021 ×

my copy of mario 3d world looks kinda weird #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/5ThNDBjeOZ — bruh @ vortex gallery (@magiksonic) September 23, 2021 ×