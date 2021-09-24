'All the Light We Cannot See' series green lit at Netflix

Streaming service Netflix has officially given a go-ahead to a limited series based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'All the Light We Cannot See'.

The project, which has received a series order from the streamer, comes from 'Free Guy' director Shawn Levy and 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight.

Levy will direct all the four episodes of the limited series, which will be written by Knight, Netflix said in a press release.

Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'

Penned by acclaimed author Anthony Doerr, 'All The Light We Cannot See' tells the story of Marie-Laure, a teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

The producers have announced a worldwide casting search for the lead role of Marie-Laure, encouraging blind or low-vision actors to apply for the part.

The novel, which was published in 2014, received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015.

It spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton collapses while playing golf, taken to hospital

The limited series will be produced by Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, the banner behind the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

Levy and Knight will serve as executive producers alongside Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps. PTI RB RB