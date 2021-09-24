Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'

Actor Khalid Abdalla has bagged a key role in the fifth season of Netflix`s hit series 'The Crown'.



According to Variety, the makers have cast Khalid as Dodi Fayed, who was Princess Diana`s alleged boyfriend at the time of her death. Also, Salim Daw will be seen essaying the role of Dodi`s father, billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

For the unversed, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has replaced British star, Emma Corrin, as Diana in the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning show.

Reportedly, Diana became romantically involved with Dodi in the summer of 1997. Their brief union caused a paparazzi frenzy that ended only when they both died in a tragic car crash in Paris just a few months later.