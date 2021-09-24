Watch 'Spencer' trailer: Kristen Stewart looks convincing as Princess Diana

The much-awaited trailer for Kristen Stewart starrer ‘Spencer’ on the life of late Princess Diana is finally out.

The trailer focuses on the nights before Diana announced her marriage is breaking with Prince Charles The trailer depicts Diana and Prince Charles' chilly wedding and the Christmas celebrations at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, where Diana is doting on her kids while at odds with her in-laws.

The film, written by Steven Knight, is said to unfold over a long weekend over the Christmas holidays in 1991 at Sandringham. It captures the three days in Diana’s life as she decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles.

The official synopsis of Spencer reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Watch Spencer trailer here:

Spencer also features Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins and is set for a release on November 5, 2021.

​​The film is directed by Pablo Larraín.

Meanwhile, a poster from the film starring Kristen Stewart was released, before the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The Spencer poster revealed a bent down supposedly weeping Princess Diana as she is spotted wearing a white gown with dainty work on it. It looked a lot like the ‘Diaghilev gown Diana Spencer wore on occasions such as a visit to the Royal Opera House and the film premiere of ‘The Living Daylights’. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who also created her wedding dress.

Earlier, a teaser from the film came out.The minute-long ‘Spencer’ film teaser is gloomy yet intriguing. It takes us into the corridors of the royal family’s holiday home during a Christmas weekend in 1990. This was also the time when the Princess was struggling with exaggerated media attention and marital troubles with Prince Charles.

For those looking for more content on Diana, there’s also a musical set to premiere on Netflix in October. There’s also ‘The Crown’ about the British monarchy on Netflix.

