Tom Felton, Harry Potter actor, taken to hospital after he collapsed while playing golf

‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton had a mini accident while at a celebrity golf match.

The actor collapsed towards the end of the golf match and was carted off the course, according to multiple sources.

While he’s been taken care of at a hospital, the cause of his collapse and his current condition have not been disclosed to the public. In pictures, it seems, Tom came back to consciousness as he left the place of incident.

The event took place at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin course known as Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup. The 34-year-old actor is a member of a European team, competing with the US.

The actor Tom Felton is best known for his role in 'Harry Potter' as villain Draco Malfoy. He featured in all eight 'Harry Potter' films, and appeared in other movies like 'Belle,' 'Ophelia,' and 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting.' He's set to star in the upcoming film 'Save the Cinema,' about a Welsh woman's efforts to save a local theater from closure. Helen Mirren to host 'Harry Potter' competition to mark 20th anniversary of 'Sorcerer's Stone'

In addition to his film credits, the actor had a recurring role on superhero show 'The Flash' from 2016 to 2017, and is also a musician. Felton has released five EPs to date, and his most recent project, 'YoOHoO,' was released earlier this year.

Harry Potter spinoff 'Fantastic Beasts 3' title starts a thread on gay jokes, targets JK Rowling