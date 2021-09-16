Helen Mirren to host 'Harry Potter' competition to mark 20th anniversary of 'Sorcerer's Stone'

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' is all set to complete 20 years in November 2021. To mark the occasion, veteran actress Helen Mirren will be hosting a four-part 'Harry Pitter' wizarding world competition series.



The event has been titled `Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'. It will put superfans of the beloved book and film series to test as they use their knowledge to compete for the coveted House Cup.



The special will feature hundreds of `Harry Potter` trivia questions and include a few special guest appearances.



The event will be simulcast on Cartoon Network`s ACME Night and TBS and will then be available to stream on HBO Max though the exact date of the event has not been announced yet.



"I knew someday I`d get a `Harry Potter` role, and I`m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," Mirren said in a statement.



"The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world," Mirren added.



The special is set to film this month and will premiere later this year.



'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone` debuted in theatres on November 14, 2001.