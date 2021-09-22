Netflix CEO meets up with I&B minister Anurag Thakur, gets Bhagvad Gita as gift

Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings is currently in India. He recently met with the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur along with other senior government officials as he took up the newly implemented Information Technology Rules.

Post the meet, the Indian minister shared a picture with Reed on his Instagram and captioned it, “Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings.”

For the unversed, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have included digital media and over the top platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime under its ambit. These rules have laid out a three-tier regulatory mechanism with an inter-ministerial committee comprising Central government secretaries at the top.

In the first tier, the platforms are required to appoint an internal compliance officer that would decide on a complaint against content published by the platform. The second tier calls for associations set up by such platforms to form an oversight body. A complainant dissatisfied with the first tier ruling may approach such a body.

Interestingly, Netflix India has major plans for the subcontinent. Netflix India recently announced that they will open their first “fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility” in Indian city Mumbai by next year.

“To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work,” Netflix had said.

They also added, “We launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX (visual effects) for titles globally. We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production.” Daniel Craig doesn't want a woman playing James Bond