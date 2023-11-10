Dwayne Johnson says 'multiple parties' approached him to run for US president, one after the other

When it comes to the US presidential run, one celebrity name that we see emerging time and again is Dwayne Johnson. A 2021 survey had found that 'The Rock' will receive support from 46% of American adults if he runs for president. The actor has made his intentions clear on entering politics long back, and revealed recently that he was actually approached by political parties.



During his conversation with host Trevor Noah in the new Spotify podcast What Now?, the actor said of the 2021 survey, “That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that."



He added, “I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”



“It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road...I’d be a real contender."

When discussing his views on a presidential run, Johnson said that politics was never his goal.

"It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

The whole talk around Johnson running for president started in 2017 when he teased that he could give a thought to contesting the next presidential election in the United States.



Johnson said, "I couldn't do both (make movies and run for president). Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we're developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024."



However, in 2022, Johnson said that he's not planning to run for president anytime soon. For now, his focus and priority are to be a good father to his kids and spend quality time with them.



Speaking to Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson said, "It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table."