Hollywood rejoices, films resume work as SAG-AFTRA ends strike after 118 days
Story highlights
Hollywood breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as SAG-AFTRA officially ended its strike after 118 days of picketing. The cameras will start rolling almost immediately as several films and web series were stuck due to the strike.
Hollywood breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as SAG-AFTRA officially ended its strike after 118 days of picketing. The cameras will start rolling almost immediately as several films and web series were stuck due to the strike.
Hollywood breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as SAG-AFTRA officially ended its strike after 118 days of picketing. The cameras will start rolling almost immediately as several films and web series were stuck due to the strike. The strike was called off after reaching a tentative agreement with studios for a new contract including higher pay and protections against the use of artificial intelligence. The SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 performers.
While Hollywood's elite stars earn millions, many less-known actors said it had become almost impossible to earn a decent living in recent years, as long-standing pay structures failed to keep pace with inflation and industry changes.
When SAG-AFTRA walked out in mid-July, Hollywood writers were also on strike, although they have since resolved their own contract dispute.
It was the first time that the two unions had headed to the picket lines simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led the protests.
Films affected due to SAG-AFTRA strike
Studios, who have already delayed the release of major films such as Dune: Part Two and the next Mission: Impossible installment, will now be scrambling to restart productions on hit shows like Stranger Things in time for next year.
Given the backlog of productions waiting to resume, actors and soundstages are expected to be in high demand, creating further bottlenecks for the industry.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the "fair agreement," noting that the strikes had "impacted millions in Los Angeles and throughout the country."
"Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet," she said in a statement.
President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, saying it reflected successful collective bargaining, and labor and management working together in good faith. The result, Biden said in a statement, "allows our entertainment industry to continue telling the stories of America."
trending now
Celebs welcome the decision
The news spread instantly across Hollywood, with celebrities expressing joy and relief. "Incredible! I'm so happy we were all able to come to an agreement. Let's get back to work! Let's go! I'm so stoked," Zac Efron told reporters at a premiere for The Iron Claw.
"PERSEVERANCE PAYS OFF!" wrote Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.
Residuals and AI
In resolving the standoff, both sides compromised on minimum pay, settling on an increase from the previous contract of around eight percent.
That is less than actors originally wanted but higher than writers obtained, and the biggest increase in decades. An improved bonus structure for starring in hit shows or films was also agreed.
The growth of streaming platforms, which typically pay minimal "residuals" when a hit show gets rewatched, had severely eroded actors' incomes, so the new provision on that front will be welcome news for performers.
AI proved a major sticking point in the final stretch of negotiations, as actors feared the technology could be used to clone their voices and likenesses.