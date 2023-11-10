Hollywood rejoices, films resume work as SAG-AFTRA ends strike after 118 days

Hollywood breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as SAG-AFTRA officially ended its strike after 118 days of picketing. The cameras will start rolling almost immediately as several films and web series were stuck due to the strike. The strike was called off after reaching a tentative agreement with studios for a new contract including higher pay and protections against the use of artificial intelligence. The SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 performers.

While Hollywood's elite stars earn millions, many less-known actors said it had become almost impossible to earn a decent living in recent years, as long-standing pay structures failed to keep pace with inflation and industry changes.



When SAG-AFTRA walked out in mid-July, Hollywood writers were also on strike, although they have since resolved their own contract dispute.

It was the first time that the two unions had headed to the picket lines simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led the protests.



Films affected due to SAG-AFTRA strike



Studios, who have already delayed the release of major films such as Dune: Part Two and the next Mission: Impossible installment, will now be scrambling to restart productions on hit shows like Stranger Things in time for next year.



Given the backlog of productions waiting to resume, actors and soundstages are expected to be in high demand, creating further bottlenecks for the industry.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the "fair agreement," noting that the strikes had "impacted millions in Los Angeles and throughout the country."

"Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet," she said in a statement.