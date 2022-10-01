'Don't Worry Darling' actor Harry Styles: 'It's so easy to work with Florence Pugh'

Former One Direction member and actor Harry Styles, who can currently be seen in the film 'Don't Worry Darling', has heaped praise on his co-star Florence Pugh and said that he is a fan of her work.

'Don't Worry Darling' is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Pugh, Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine. Working together for the first time, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh enjoyed starring opposite each other.

Talking about her comfort level with Styles right off the bat, Pugh said: "It's very exciting when there's a fun connection with someone, and I think maybe it was also the fact that I had been away from home for so long, and I had a fellow Brit on set with me."

"It felt like I had an old schoolmate with me, and so the first kind of chunk of rehearsal time was so exciting, because we were just being gremlins together, essentially," she added.

Returning the compliment Styles added: "Florence is so talented, and it's incredibly easy to work with her. She brings so much life to Alice. I'm a fan of her work, and I think any time you get to work with people who are really talented, you feel so lucky. With Alice (her character), she brings a magnetism, and you like the character straight away, which is really important for the role. Florence doesn't like doing things by halves and it was really fun getting to watch her work and learn from her."

'Don't Worry Darling' released in theatres in India on September 30.

Wion's review of the film read, "'Don't Worry Darling' is not the trailblazing piece of art that its marketing promised, but it is neither a disaster that many feared."